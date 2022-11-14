Kashmiri, Bihari students clash in Moga after Pakistan lose T-20 World Cup match

Tribune News Service

Ghal Kalan (Moga), November 13

A group of students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir clashed with another group of students belonging to Bihar and other states on the premises of the Lala Lajpat Rai College of Engineering and Management at Ghal Kalan village in Moga district on Sunday evening.

Students from both the groups were injured in the incident and were taken to the district hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

At least nine students have been admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital so far and others who suffered minor injuries were administered first-aid, said Dr Sukhpreet Singh Brar, Senior Medical Officer at the hospital.

The police had reached the spot and were investigating the incident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the clash occurred following Pakistan’s defeat at the hands of England in the T-20 World Cup match held on Sunday.

The Kashmiri students, mostly belonging to a particular community, were in favour of Pakistan while another group of students, belonging to Bihar and other states, raised slogans against Pakistan, which resulted into the clash between them.

Both groups reportedly pelted stones at each other.

Local police officials claimed that the situation was under control at the time of filing of this report. Heavy police force was deployed on the college premises to keep an eye on the situation and defuse the tension.

Meanwhile, Kashmiri students alleged that other students used foul language against their religion, which could not be tolerated by them. “When they pelted stones at us, we too responded in a similar manner,” said a Kashmiri student who suffered injuries. It is pertinent to mention that there are more than 600 Kashmiri students studying in the college, mostly living in the hostel.

