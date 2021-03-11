Muktsar: Kashmiri students, college management at odds over leave

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, June 7

Some BSc nursing students from Kashmir and management of a private college here are at loggerheads.

The students claimed that they had gone to Kashmir for around two months for religious activities, but the college administration on their return asked them to call their parents and pay penalty. The students further claimed they had sought permission to avail leave for this period.

“The leave was not approved, thus we left the college to perform rituals. Now, the college administration is asking us to call our parents and pay penalty,” claimed the students who approached the Education Minister and met the DC in this regard.

The college management claimed that the leave for such a long period can’t be sanctioned. “Further, these students had run away from the college. We have just told them to follow the rules,” claimed the college management.

