Kataruchak appointed kin as personal staff, alleges Khaira

Jalandhar, April 28
Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira today demanded dismissal and arrest of Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak over the alleged misuse of his official position to appoint his near and dear ones to government positions.
Khaira wrote to the CM, “The minister has appointed his son Robin Singh as his telephone attendant, his sister-in-law’s son Vikas Deviyal as his special assistant and his close aide Sahil Saini, who handles his day-to-day activities, as a cook at his official residence.”
He produced a copy of a notification dated March 29, 2022, to prove his point. Khaira also brought forth the copy a voter ID of Deviyal listed in Indora segment of Himachal Pradesh.
“The minister has tampered with official record to appoint Deviyal, a resident of Kangra, HP, as his special assistant by showing his address as Kataruchak in Pathankot,”he said.
“By doing so, the minister has misused his position to appoint three persons apart from violating your (CM’s) directions not to appoint kin as personal staff,” he said.
Despite repeated attempts, the minister could not be reached.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Book those making hate speech even if no complaint: Supreme Court to states
Warns delay in registering FIR will be treated as contempt o...
Land Shrinking: Himachal to cut lease period to 40 years
Charitable institutions, tourism projects to be hit