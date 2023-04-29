Kataruchak appointed kin as personal staff, alleges Khaira

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 28

Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira today demanded dismissal and arrest of Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak over the alleged misuse of his official position to appoint his near and dear ones to government positions.

Khaira wrote to the CM, “The minister has appointed his son Robin Singh as his telephone attendant, his sister-in-law’s son Vikas Deviyal as his special assistant and his close aide Sahil Saini, who handles his day-to-day activities, as a cook at his official residence.”

He produced a copy of a notification dated March 29, 2022, to prove his point. Khaira also brought forth the copy a voter ID of Deviyal listed in Indora segment of Himachal Pradesh.

“The minister has tampered with official record to appoint Deviyal, a resident of Kangra, HP, as his special assistant by showing his address as Kataruchak in Pathankot,”he said.

“By doing so, the minister has misused his position to appoint three persons apart from violating your (CM’s) directions not to appoint kin as personal staff,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, the minister could not be reached.