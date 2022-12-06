Keep off political activities, schoolteachers warned

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 5

The School Education Department has warned government schoolteachers against participating in any type of political activity. According to a circular issued by the Department to district education officers (DEOs) across the state, the teachers have been directed to stay away from political activities.

The participation of the teachers in political activities is not only a violation of the Government Employee (Conduct) Rules but is also adversely affecting the students due to the teachers’ absenteeism from their duty when they go for political activities.