Keep off ‘RCs’: Rahul Gandhi to Punjab CM Mann

Pathankot, January 19
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the party had never given importance to the communal factor during its decades-long stint in power while the BJP often used it as a device to push forward its nefarious agenda of dividing people.
He was addressing a well-attended rally at Sarna at the end of the Punjab leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
During the speech, he urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to stay away from two Delhi-based “RCs”. This was a reference to ‘remote control’ and ‘Raghav Chadha’, Rajya Sabha MP.
“You are overtly and overly dependent on the two RCs, which is not a good sign for Punjab,” he said.
He spoke about the BJP’s continued attempts to spread communal disharmony, the benefits of MGNREGA, how key cities were redeveloped under the Jawaharlal Nehru Urban Renewal Mission scheme during Manmohan Singh’s tenure and his party’s keen interest in launching green and white revolutions.
Bajwa’s ‘Farzi PM’ remark creates flutter
- LoP Partap Singh Bajwa created a flutter during his speech when he addressed a former Prime Minister as “farzi” (fake) PM
- Midway through his speech, he looked at Rahul and said,“Rahul ji, please make a promise to us today. In the 2024 elections, we want you to be the PM. Earlier, you had given us a farzi PM.”
- People were left speculating as to whom Bajwa was referring to
