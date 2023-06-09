Keep power losses below 15%, regulatory panel tells corpn

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, June 8

The Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) has directed Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to submit an action plan to bring down losses below 15 per cent.

The PSPCL, in its reply, has stated that it has already curtailed losses ranging from 45 per cent to 82 per cent to around 31 per cent to 60 per cent last fiscal, saving roughly Rs 220 crore per annum. The losses were Rs 1,200 crore till 2021-22 fiscal.

Power theft in various zones 50% and above Taran Taran circle, which includes Bhikhiwind with 60.1% (from 81.8%) and Patti 55.9% (from 73.5%) losses

30% and above There are 16 divisions with maximum eight divisions in the border zone followed by six in west zone and two in south zone

There are 16 divisions with maximum eight divisions in the border zone followed by six in west zone and two in south zone In border zone divisions, Bhikiwind 60.13%, Patti 55.94%, West Amritsar 47.12%, Ajnala 45.67%, Suburban Tarn Taran 39.06%, Suburban Amritsar 34.19%, Suburban Taran Taran 32.32%, and Suburban Batala 31.1%

In west zone divisions, Zira 43.46%, Bhagta Bhaika 41.21%, Bagha Purana 38.55%, Malout 38.47%, Jalalabad 36.63%, and Rampura Phul 33.83%

In South zone Lehragaga 38.82% and Patran 36.58%

As per data available with the PSPCL, its divisions have seen a dip in power losses due to theft. “The number of PSPCL divisions having distribution losses of more than 50 per cent has also come down from 10 to two. Both divisions with more than 50 per cent losses are Bhikiwind and Patti,” it says.

The PSERC has observed that 14 divisions have losses from 30 to 50 per cent. “The inefficiencies of the licensee cannot be passed on to consumers. The PSPCL is directed to submit a detailed plan to bring down losses in these divisions to below 15 per cent,” the PSERC has told the PSPCL in the tariff order.

“The distribution losses are on a higher side due to widespread theft of electricity in some areas which are being checked,” says the PSPCL.

“The main reason of the losses under these divisions is power theft. Most divisions fall under the border belt which is the epicentre of power theft. We continue to conduct raids and have brought down the theft cases,” said a top PSPCL official.

Spokesperson of the All-India Power Engineers Federation VK Gupta said, “Previously, the administration used to turn a blind eye to power thefts. Now the government has ensured minimum interference to check power theft and it is showing results,” he says. Power Minister has warned of strict action against anyone involved in power theft.