In view of cold, Punjab declares holidays in schools from December 24 to 31

Chandigarh, December 22
In view of the cold conditions prevailing in the region, the Punjab government on Friday declared holidays in all schools of the state from December 24 to December 31.
The schools include all government, private, aided and recognised schools.
This has been done in wake of the harsh winters and foggy conditions in the state.
This was said in a press release by the education department.
