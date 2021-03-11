Arvind Kejriwal's double standards on graft exposed: Congress

Chandigarh, May 31
State Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal the reason for being frustrated over the arrest of his Health Minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over money laundering charges.
“You (Kejriwal) give the impression of a frightened man,” he said, adding “maybe you are scared that the long arm of law may eventually catch up with you as well and, hence, you are making a pre-emptive alibi”.
On Kejriwal’s allegation of “political vendetta” over Jain’s arrest, Warring asked, “How come it is zero tolerance towards corruption when your government in Punjab does the same thing and vendetta when someone else does it to you?”
He accused Kejriwal of having double standards on corruption. The PCC president further said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had claimed there was an audio recording about the demand for bribe allegedly by sacked Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla claimed.
“Even after a week of Dr Singla’s arrest, the recording has not been made public. The Punjab Police have been unable to recover or establish anything against Dr Singla,” the Congress leader said.
