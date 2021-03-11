Kejriwal 'de jure' Punjab CM: BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

The BJP today said the agreement was actually a “memorandum of surrender aimed at making a de facto Chief Minister like Arvind Kejriwal to a de jure CM of Punjab”.

BJP state general secretary Subhash Sharma alleged: “Earlier Kejriwal used to rule Punjab through backdoor, now he will be able to rule openly without any inhibitions.” He slammed CM Bhagwant Mann for compromising the dignity and self-respect of Punjab.