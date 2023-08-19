Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to address AAP event in Raipur today

PTI

Raipur, August 19

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a day-long visit to Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Saturday, his third trip to the poll-bound state in the past five months.

Kejriwal will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the two will address an AAP workers' convention here at Jainam Manas Bhavan opposite Raipur airport at noon, the party's state unit chief Komal Hupendi told reporters on Friday.

Kejriwal will also release "guarantee cards" for the people of Chhattisgarh to mention what his party would implement if voted to power in the state, he said.

Assembly elections in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh are scheduled by the year-end.

