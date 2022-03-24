Kejriwal meets Punjab CM Mann, 5 Rajya Sabha MP nominees from Punjab

New Delhi, March 24

AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and party’s five nominated Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab.

Congratulating AAP’s Rajya Sabha picks on the new role, Kejriwal directed them to work for public welfare.

Kejriwal met Mann, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal and Sanjeev Arora at his residence in Delhi. “We all have to live up to the expectations of the people together. We all have to work day and night for the people of this country. We have to make sure that we remember our goal of fulfilling the dreams of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar,” the Delhi CM said.