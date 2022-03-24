Kejriwal meets Punjab CM Mann, 5 Rajya Sabha MP nominees from Punjab

New Delhi, March 24
AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and party’s five nominated Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab.
Congratulating AAP’s Rajya Sabha picks on the new role, Kejriwal directed them to work for public welfare.
Kejriwal met Mann, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal and Sanjeev Arora at his residence in Delhi. “We all have to live up to the expectations of the people together. We all have to work day and night for the people of this country. We have to make sure that we remember our goal of fulfilling the dreams of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar,” the Delhi CM said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7