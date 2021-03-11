Kejriwal to flag off luxurious Volvo buses from Punjab on June 15

Chandigarh, June 11
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will flag off luxurious Volvo buses to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from the state on Wednesday.
Kejriwal will flag off buses from Jalandhar.
AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang on Saturday said the AAP government has already taken many decisions to end liquor, sand mafias and supply of drugs in the state.
“Now transport mafia will also be a thing of the past as party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by CM Mann will flag off Volvo buses on June 15,” Kang said.
Chief Minister Mann on Friday had announced to start luxurious Volvo buses from Punjab to the Delhi airport.
Mann had also said that for decades only private transporters had run their buses on this route and “looted the people by charging according to their own whims and fancies”.
The AAP government has also decided to modernise and upgrade the transportation services in the state-run buses, said Kang.
The state government will run these luxurious buses that will charge less than half of what private transporters are charging, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nagaland civilian killings: Police name 30 Army personnel, including Major, in chargesheet
13 civilians were killed in the botched Army Operation in Mo...
China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Defence Secretary
This is the second such observation by a senior US official ...
Ranchi under heavy police cover as two die of gunshot wounds during Prophet row protest
Protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP s...
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents
CM warned that such people would be taken to task and taxpay...
Ahead of presidential poll, Mamata Banerjee convenes meeting of Opposition leaders, CMs in New Delhi
Meeting will be held on June 15 to prepare joint strategy fo...