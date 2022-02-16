Arvind Kejriwal will discard Bhagwant Mann post poll, claims Randeep Surjewala

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 15

AICC media head Randeep Singh Surjewala addressed rallies in support of Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra here on Tuesday.

Lashing out at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, he said he was in the habit of discarding those close to him and citing founder members HS Phoolka, Dharamvira Gandhi, Sukhpal Khaira, Sucha Singh Chhotepur.

“AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann will meet the same fate,” he added. He accused the PM and BJP leadership of leading the country towards “dictatorship”. —

#arvind kejriwal #bhagwant mann #randeep surjewala