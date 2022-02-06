Kejriwal’s Delhi model ploy to fool voters, claims Sukhbir

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, February 5

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today claimed Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government hadn’t given any social benefit to the people under its Delhi model and the party would end all social welfare assistance extended to Punjabis if voted to power.

Addressing a gathering in favour of SAD-BSP candidates on Kotkapura, Faridkot and Jaito seats, he said while AAP had not extended social benefits like old-age pension, Atta-Dal and Shagun schemes in Delhi, it was subjecting the people to costly power at the rate of Rs 12 to Rs 13 a unit. He said AAP had also not extended the free power facility to farmers in Delhi.

Cong reneged on poll promises The Congress has reneged on its last poll promises — be it full debt waiver, jobs in each household, unemployment allowance, increasing old age pension, etc. —Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD president

“Also, Punjabis cannot trust AAP to implement any of the promises being made by it, including Rs 1,000 a month to all women and regularisation of contractual employees, when it was not fulfilling these promises in Delhi. Employees there have been protesting for long, demanding regularisation”.

Badal said AAP was also trying to trick Punjabis into supporting it by asking them to give the party one chance. He said Punjabis were well aware that “it filed affidavits in the Supreme Court demanding Punjab’s river waters be given to Delhi and Haryana. It also demanded the closure of four thermal plants of Punjab besides calling for registering criminal cases against those indulging in stubble burning”.

On the Congress government, he said it had closed down sewa kendras, besides ending the CM Teerath Yatra Scheme, distribution of sports kits and hosting of the Kabaddi World Cup. “Also, the ruling party had reneged on its poll promises — be it full debt waiver, jobs in each household, unemployment allowance of Rs 2,500 per month, increasing old age pension or Shagun scheme. —

#punjab polls