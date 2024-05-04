Arvind Kejriwal’s wife to campaign in Punjab next week

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

Jailed Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will be coming to the state next week to campaign for party candidates in the primarily urban seats.

According to the information available with The Tribune, Sunita Kejriwal is reaching Punjab on May 9 and will campaign in three major cities of the state on May 9 and 10.

Sunita will be participating in election programs in Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar where large gatherings of the Hindu community are being planned by the AAP. The party leadership will also hold a meeting with volunteers and leaders.

Earlier in 2022, she had campaigned in Dhuri constituency before the Assembly elections. Prior to announcement of elections and his arrest, Arvind Kejriwal also participated in meetings organised for businessmen to galvanise support for his party.

