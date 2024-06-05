 Kerala breached, Punjab is BJP's new frontier, party vows introspection : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Kerala breached, Punjab is BJP's new frontier, party vows introspection

Kerala breached, Punjab is BJP's new frontier, party vows introspection

Taranjit Sandhu to be an important part of PM Modi's Punjab outreach going forward, despite his defeat Sandhu plans to maintain an office in the holy city of Amritsar

Kerala breached, Punjab is BJP's new frontier, party vows introspection

The BJP, however, took heart from the fact that it bagged 18.56 % vote share in the state as against 9.63 % in 2019



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 5

"We are ready for a long haul in Punjab", says a BJP leader after the border state emerged as the new frontier for saffron forces when they thought they would make history on June 4 by winning at least one parliament seat across all states of India thereby becoming a truly pan nation force.

But, Punjab halted that march, even though Kerala, a long held Left and Congress fortress, was finally breached on Tuesday, with actor Suresh Gopi becoming the first ever BJP MP from the southern state.

The lone Kerala win was as stunning for the BJP as the fact that it drew a blank in Punjab, which gave seven seats to the Congress, three to AAP, one to Akali Dal and two to radicals.

"Punjab results will stun you," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told The Tribune in a recent interview.

The stunner that came was certainly not the one the BJP was hoping for after the government opened the Kartarpur Corridor for devotees, scrapped GST on langar, declared December 26 as Veer Bal Divas in the memory of Guru Gobind Singh's sons who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and held regular and massive outreaches with the Sikh community at regular intervals.

Baffled by a complete rout in the state, where it was contesting national elections on its own for the first time since 1997, the BJP leaders admit that farmers' issues could have resonated more deeply than was thought.

That explains why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his victory speech at the BJP headquarters on Tuesday, made a special mention of farmers.

"We will keep prioritising the task of modernising agriculture from the level of purchase of seeds to the level of sales in the markets. From pulses to edible oils we will constantly work to make our farmers self-reliant," said the PM hailing NDA's third term at the Centre as a historical mandate, one that has come for the first time for any government since 1962.

The party leaders vowed deep introspection of Punjab results, with the state high on PM's personal agenda.

In 2019, Sunny Deol and Som Prakash had won on BJP tickets in Punjab's Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur respectively.

This time all BJP candidates lost elections with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's prediction that "all defectors will lose" coming true.

The BJP, however, took heart from the fact that it bagged 18.56 per cent vote share in the state as against 9.63 per cent in 2019.

"We will work resiliently in Punjab, identify the aspirations of people and work to fulfil those," said a leader.

Meanwhile, Taranjit Singh Sandhu who lost the Amritsar seat plans to open an office in the city anyway and keep working for its residents, his defeat notwithstanding.

Sandhu would play a crucial role in the PM's Punjab outreach going forward, sources told The Tribune.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kerala


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

2
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election results 2024 : People of India do not want PM Modi, Amit Shah to run country, says Rahul Gandhi

3
Punjab INDIA DECIDES 2024

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

4
India

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

5
India

What US said about reports of external influence over Indian elections by western powers

6
Himachal

Assembly bypolls: Congress wins 4 of 6 seats in Himachal Pradesh, MLA strength reaches 38

7
India

Lok Sabha election results 2024: People have placed faith in NDA for 3rd consecutive time, a historic feat, says PM Modi

8
J & K

Gulmarg's iconic Shiv temple featured in Bollywood movie’s hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' gutted in fire

9
Punjab

Lok Sabha election results: ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh wins from Khadoor Sahib seat by 1.97 lakh votes

10
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election 2024 results: With BJP falling short of majority, JD-U’s Nitish Kumar and TDP’s Naidu to play kingmakers

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Final Lok Sabha election results: NDA wins 291 seats; set to form government, INDIA bloc 230

Final Lok Sabha election results: NDA wins 291 seats; set to form government, INDIA bloc 230

BJP single largest party with 240 seats, 19 Independents

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on same plane to Delhi as NDA, INDIA plan next move

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on same plane to Delhi as NDA, INDIA plan next move

BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes...

Will propose and support Modi for PM: JD(U) ends suspense ahead of NDA meet today

Will propose and support Modi for PM: JD(U) ends suspense ahead of NDA meet today

The TDP had also pledged support for PM Modi on Tuesday

What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory

What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory

Of 5 Punjab Cabinet ministers, only one registers victory; s...

We are in NDA, asserts TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu ahead of Delhi meeting

We are in NDA, asserts TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu ahead of Delhi meeting

Janasena party's chief Pawan Kalyan will also be attending t...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Anti-farmer wave, no tie-up with SAD led to BJP's debacle in 4 rural segments

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Will take Sanjay Tandon along to make city more beautiful: Manish Tewari

Tewari wins his maiden election in Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon thanks Chandigarh electorate

Supporters celebrate at Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

AAP entitled to space for party office like other political parties: Delhi High Court

Massive fire breaks out at eye hospital in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, no one injured

Naidu, Nitish to make right decision at right time: AAP

2 women to represent Delhi in 18th LS

Jalandhar prefers ‘outsider’ Channi over party hoppers

Jalandhar prefers ‘outsider’ Channi over party hoppers

Celebrations erupt as Congress candidate wins

Home turf steered AAP candidate’s win from Hoshiarpur, let saffron party down

Stalwarts bite the dust as Jalandhar chooses non-Doabaite Channi

BJP citadel collapses, turncoat Chabbewal wins Hoshiarpur

Three rural Assembly segments made Bittu bite dust in Ludhiana

Three rural Assembly segments made Bittu bite dust in Ludhiana

Voters remain loyal to Congress, show turncoat the door

Double delight for Congress in city as Kishori Lal wins big in Amethi

26 Independent candidates, 14 others lose security deposits

Cop dies due to bullet fired from service carbine

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

People’s doctor read Patiala’s pulse

Railway Safety officer visits accident site