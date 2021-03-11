Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

A day after he joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party has decided to field the former Barnala MLA for the Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection.

Kewal Dhillon has been two time MLA from Barnala.

In the past, he held several important positions in the Congress. He was senior vice president of Punjab Congress, member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and had contested the Lok Sabha election from Sangrur against Bhagwant Mann in 2019.