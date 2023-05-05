Key accused held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 4

Surjan Singh Chatha, the alleged kingpin in the murder of international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian, was arrested from an apartment here on Wednesday night.

Despite several arrests in the case earlier, Chatha had managed to evade the police. A video of the arrest has also gone viral in which several men in civil clothes could be seen taking away a man (Chatha) from his house.

The FIR in the case had been lodged on the complaint of Sandeep’s brother Angrez Singh on March 14, 2022, under Sections 120-B, 212, 216, 148, 149, 302 and 307 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Chairman of the North India Circle Style Kabaddi Association, Chatha had been named in the case months after the FIR was lodged, along with two more kabaddi-related committee and association heads. Sandeep’s wife Rupinder Kaur had even gone public sharing the location of Chatha with the police and seeking his arrest several times. A resident of Kotla Bhago village in Nakodar, Chatha has a house in England also.

Sandeep was shot during a kabaddi tournament at Mallian Khurd village on March 14, 2022.