Key Constituency Muktsar: Congress nominee Karan Kaur slugs it out for homecoming

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, February 9

Former Chief Minister Harcharan Singh Brar’s daughter-in-law Karan Kaur Brar is in fray from her family’s pocket borough, facing a tough challenge from SAD legislator Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi and AAP’s Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar.

Karan Kaur (70) had won the seat in the 2012 elections, but lost to Rozy Barkandi by 7,980 votes in the subsequent poll (2017).

The Congress announced her ticket just a fortnight ago, while the SAD had announced the candidature of Rozy Barkandi about six months ago.

Karan Kaur, who hails from Sarainaga village of the Muktsar segment, is the second richest candidate in fray, with total assets worth more than Rs 162 crore.

She is seeking votes in the name of her family’s contribution to the constituency. However, some Congress men say that Karan Kaur could not keep party workers together. Some senior Congress leaders left the party recently.

As for Rozy Barkandi (50), Muktsar SAD president and a close aide of Sukhbir Singh Badal, he is harping on the works done during the SAD-BJP government.

The SAD snapping ties with the BJP notwithstanding, the recent joining of former legislator Bhai Harnirpal Singh Kuku and PCC general secretary Jagjit Singh Honey Fattanwala has given a boost to Rozy Barkandi’s campaign. The morale of Akali workers is upbeat.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominee Kaka Brar (55), who was once a SAD councillor, has been working hard on the ground for the past few years. In the 2017 elections, he had polled 33,201 votes and was the second runners-up. The AAP candidate is getting a good response in both rural and urban areas.

The BJP candidate, Rajesh Pathela (52), is a local businessman who has served as the district BJP chief. His father Satpal is the lone BJP councillor in the town. The Pathelas enjoy a good reputation.

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidate Anuroop Kaur (29), who chronicled the death of farmers during the protest at Delhi borders, was little disappointed till a few days ago and sought suggestions from the public whether or not she should contest. Later, she decided against withdrawing her papers.

Locals say successive state governments have failed to provide basic civic amenities.