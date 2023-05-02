Khaira accuses minister of sexual misconduct

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

Setting the cat among pigeons, Congress MLA from Bholath and chairman of the All India Kisan Congress Sukhpal Singh Khaira today accused an AAP minister of sexual misconduct.

Days ahead of the crucial Jalandhar parliamentary seat bypoll, Khaira handed over two purported video clippings of alleged sexual misconduct by the minister to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and sought its forensic verification. He also sought the arrest and dismissal of the minister, in case the clippings were found genuine.

Considering the timing of these video clippings, with elections just 10 days away, and a not-so-easy equation with the Governor, functionaries of the ruling party were on the edge, after Khaira claimed that the Governor had assured him of looking into the matter. Khaira, however, refused to release the video clippings or name the minister, but said the Governor had assured that he would look into the matter.

What added fuel to fire was a later tweet by BJP leader and AAP baiter Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who announced that the “Punjab CM would be forced to dismiss the minister… Another AAP wicket to fall in Punjab”, he tweeted.

In a separate complaint to the Governor, Khaira has accused Food and Supply Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak of “gross misuse of his official position by appointing his son, a close relative and his political aide as members of his official staff”, an allegation denied outright by the minister. Khaira accused Kataruchuk of allegedly misusing his official position by appointing his son Robin Singh as his telephone assistant; his sister-in-law’s son Vikas Deviyal as his special assistant and Sahil Saini (his close political aide) as his cook.

Kataruchak has denied the allegations, saying that he has not made any unconstitutional appointments in his staff. “For the past 11 months, my telephone attendant is Sandeep Kumar from Sarna and my cook is Lekh Ram Sunar from Dinanagar. They are working for almost a year. Khaira’s allegations that I am appointing my relatives/aides in my staff are totally baseless. I would like to appeal that Khaira likes to sensationalise things for political gains. I have not done anything that is illegal or unconstitutional,” he said.

Kataruchak misusing power, claims MLA