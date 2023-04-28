Khaira booked on SDM's plaint, alleges vendetta

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 27

The police have booked Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Khaira on the charges of alleged illegal confinement, obstruction, threat of injury to a public servant, defamation and criminal intimidation of Bholath SDM Sanjiv Sharma in a month-old incident.

The FIR has been lodged against Khaira on Thursday under Sections 186, 189, 342, 500 and 506, IPC, at the Bholath police station. The SDM had reportedly lodged a complaint with the CMO, saying, “I am constantly being subjected to humiliation, mental torture, harassment and indignity by Sukhpal Khaira. By his constant tactics of undue interference and disregard of public policies, he has been obstructing the smooth functioning of the post of the SDM.”

The SDM further lodged another complaint with the Chief Secretary that Khaira had laid siege to the SDM complex on March 29 and tried to harangue him with going live on his Facebook asking him unwarranted questions to humiliate and demean him.

Terming it political vendetta, Khaira said he would not be intimated or cowed down and continue to oppose anti-Punjab and anti-Sikh actions of his government. He even shared the videos of the day to prove his point that he had not done anything which could have caused harassment to the SDM.

Khaira said the FIR was actually the result of his dharna outside the SDM office on April 10 to protest against of district administration to undertake special girdawari for the loss of wheat crop.