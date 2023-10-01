Khaira sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2015 drugs case

Our Correspondent

Fazilka/Abohar, September 30

Punjab Congress Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was produced before the court in Fazilka’s Jalalabad town today after two-day police custody. He was ordered to be sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Khaira was brought to the district jail in Muktsar this evening, but after performing legal formalities here, he was sent to the new jail in Nabha due to security reasons. Varun Sharma, Superintendent, district jail, Muktsar, said, “After completing the legal formalities here, Sukhpal Singh Khaira was sent to the new jail in Nabha.”

In Jalalabad, as hundreds of Congress workers had converged in the court complex and were raising slogans against the state government and Aam Aadmi Party, Khaira was brought in the court from the back door.

He was interrogated reportedly at Fazilka by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). PPCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were not allowed to meet Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka on Friday.

Khaira was on Thursday arrested in connection with a 2015 drugs case from his Sector 5 house in Chandigarh.

Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana said the AAP government’s action is a political drama to settle scores with Khaira through an eight-year-old case.

Sukhpal’s son Mehtab Singh said at Jalalabad that investigation had already been completed in this case. “We had approached the Supreme Court. The present government is now violating the observations of the court to suppress the voice against the Super CM who resides in New Delhi. Three other cases have also been registered against my father in the past few months due to political vendetta,” he said.

A Special Investigation Team led by DIG Swapan Sharma was formed in April and Khaira was arrested based on its investigation into the 2015 case.

