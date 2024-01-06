Khaira sent to judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, January 5

Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira was sent to 14-day judicial custody today.

Yesterday, the Kapurthala police booked him for intimidating a witness in a 2015 drugs case.

The Subhanpur police, which had lodged a fresh FIR against him, yesterday got his one-day remand. Today, his medical examination was conducted at the Civil Hospital after which he was made to appear in the court again.

Congress legislators Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Vikramjit Chaudhary met Sukhpal Khaira in the court and expressed solidarity with him.

“He was in high spirits and has faith in judiciary. He has moved a bail application”, said the Congress leaders, adding that LoP Partap Bajwa was also slated to come to Kapurthala but got late.

