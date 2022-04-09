Khaira writes to Mann, seeks white paper on illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

In a move that may upset many in the Congress, party’s MLA Sukhpal Khaira has written to CM Bhagwant Mann seeking a white paper on illegal mining in the past 10 years.

Name & shame Action should be taken against those who are part of mafia, including political class. All those involved should be named and shamed. — Sukhpal Khaira, Bholath MLA Activity unchecked A sand trolley, which was priced at Rs. 4,000 a month ago, now costs Rs. 9,000; out of the reach of ‘aam aadmi,’…. Illegal mining goes on unabated. — Navjot Singh Sidhu’s tweet

“Action should be taken against those who are part of the mafia, including the political class irrespective of their affiliations. All those involved in illegal mining should be named and shamed,” said Khaira at a press meet here on Friday.

Demanding action, Khaira has come out in support of ex-PCC chief Navjot Sidhu, who had been training guns against his own government and now against the AAP dispensation. Yesterday, Sidhu had spoken against corrupt leaders in his party during a dharna. —