Khalistan has no resonance, says Sikh Forum

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 29

The Sikh Forum, a non-political registered organisation in the national capital, has expressed concern over the deteriorating relations between India and Canada on the issue of Khalistan.

“We wish to reiterate that the idea of Khalistan has no resonance for Sikhs in India, or for that matter, a large part of the community outside India,” a statement said.

“We have also noted the attempt by many in the mass media in India to speak of Sikhs and Khalistan in the same breath. No one should ever have doubt about the commitment and contribution of the Sikh community to India. The Sikhs have made the supreme sacrifice for India and will continue to do so,” the statement added.

The forum formed in 1984 consists of senior academicians, retired bureaucrats, professionals, defence service officers and diplomats.

