Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal sighted at Delhi’s ISBT: Sources

Chandigarh, March 24
After intelligence inputs claimed that fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh has been sighted at Delhi’s ISBT bus terminal, police teams from Delhi and Punjab are conducting search operation in Delhi and its borders.
Inputs suggest that he may be disguised as a sadhu. Papalpreet Singh is accompanying Amritpal, ANI quoted sources as saying.
