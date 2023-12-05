Paramjit Dhadi, close associate of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Rode, held in Amritsar

Charanjit SinghTeja
Amritsar, December 5
The Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an associate of deceased Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode from Amritsar.
UK-based Paramjit Singh Dhadi was nabbed from Shri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport.
Dhadi was a close aide of Pakistan-based hardliner Lakhbir Singh Rode, who died in Pakistan on Monday evening.
Dhadi was allegedly involved in terror-funding and other subversive activities, police said.
Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X, said, "In a major breakthrough, SSOC (State Special Operation Cell) Amritsar has arrested #UK based, Paramjit Singh @ Punjab Singh @ Dhadi from #Amritsar airport."
"An associate of Lakhbir Rode, Chief of banned terrorist outfit #ISYF, Dhadi has been involved in terror funding & other subversive activities in #Punjab," Yadav said.
The police chief said an investigation is under way to unearth and expose the terrorist network and termed Singh's arrest as a "major blow" to the terror module attempting to disturb peace in the region.
