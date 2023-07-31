Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic 'Punjab 95' to premiere at Toronto fest

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 30

Makers of the biopic on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra have unveiled the new poster of the film with a changed title, “Punjab 95”.

The poster was shared across social media platforms and actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who plays the titular role, also shared it. The film, which was earlier titled “Ghallughara”, had hit the roadblock after the Censor Board delayed its clearance with a request to change the title and content.

Now, the makers have released the poster, but have moved the Bombay High Court against the Censor Board demanding 21 cuts and modification of several dialogues.

Bibi Paramjit Kaur Khalra with husband Jaswant Singh Khalra’s photo. File photo

Dosanjh stated that the film had been selected to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

#Canada #Diljit Dosanjh #human rights #Jaswant Singh Khalra #Social Media #Toronto