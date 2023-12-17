Khanna BDPO suspended for ‘embezzling’ funds

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 16

Following directives of Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, the department has suspended Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Khanna, Kulwinder Singh Randhawa, with immediate effect for alleged embezzlement of government funds.

In a press release here today, Bhullar said that they had received complaints against BDPO Kulwinder Singh Randhawa. Subsequently, the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO), Ludhiana, was assigned to conduct a thorough investigation. The report received from the DDPO, Ludhiana, revealed alleged misuse of funds belonging to Panchayat Samiti, Khanna, and making payments amounting to Rs 58.25 lakh without appropriate approval by opening unauthorised accounts. Based on these charges, the services of Kulwinder Singh Randhawa, BDPO, Khanna, has been placed under suspension, he added.

During the suspension period, the employee’s headquarters will be the office of the District Development and Panchayat Officer, SAS Nagar. The order reads that the suspended employee will be given subsistence allowance as per the terms and conditions under Rule 7.2 of Punjab Civil Services Rules.

Bhullar added that the government won’t tolerate any form of dereliction, indiscipline or corruption. He said that immediate and stringent action would be taken upon the emergence of such cases.

