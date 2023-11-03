Khatkar Kalan school renamed as Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Government High School

Chandigarh, November 3
A government high school in Khatkar Kalan in Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district has been renamed as Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Government High School, said Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Friday.
Khatkar Kalan is freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village.
The Punjab government has decided to name government schools in the state after freedom fighters and martyred soldiers to honour their sacrifices and make the future generations aware about such personalities, an official statement said.
In the third phase, Bains said 31 more government schools have been renamed this year.
Similarly, Government Elementary School in Dariya Musa, Amritsar district has been renamed to Shaheed Surjit Singh Government Elementary School, and Government Middle School in Goniana Kalan, Bathinda district has been renamed as Freedom Fighter Narain Singh Government Middle School.
Government Middle School in Bagha, Bathinda district has been renamed as Shaheed Sepoy Sewak Singh Government High School.
Other schools that have been renamed fall in Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Mansa, Muktsar, Pathankot, Tarn Taran, Barnala and Sangrur districts.
