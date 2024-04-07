Gurmeet Singh Khuddian banks on small meetups to woo voters

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 6

First-time MLA Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, who is the Agriculture Minister and AAP candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency, has decided not to hold big rallies, but small meetings in all 600 villages in his parliamentary constituency that comprises Bathinda, Mansa districts and some part of Muktsar district.

Notably, Khuddian, son of former MP Jagdev Singh Khudian, had defeated five-time CM Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi in 2022. Though he has been politically active for the past three decades, this is his second election.

While speaking over the phone today, Khuddian said, “I am holding one public meeting in every village. I have nearly two months for my election campaign and will go to all the villages. The big rallies will be held in towns.”

He added, “My nephew Randhir Dhira is presently campaigning in two Assembly segments. My elder son Sumeet is holding ‘nukkad’ meetings in Bathinda town and younger son Ameet is looking after Lambi and Bathinda rural constituencies. My brother Harmit is also coming from Canada for my election campaign. Our strategy is very simple — to contact every single voter and stay humble.”

Meanwhile, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is the third-time MP from Bathinda, and PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s wife Amrita, a greenhorn in politics, are also regularly touring the constituency.

Further, gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana has announced to contest the election and is holding public meetings.

