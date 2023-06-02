Khudian, Balkar assume charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

Gurmeet Singh Khudian, the newly inducted minister, on Thursday took charge as Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development and Food Processing Minister at the Civil Secretariat here.

Khudian assumed office in the presence of several Cabinet ministers and MLAs.

“I will make making efforts for the welfare of farmers, specially small and marginal farmers,” he said, adding that he would work hard to carry forward the works initiated by the government.

Balkar Singh today assumed charge of the Minister of Local Government and Parliamentary Affairs Department at the Civil Secretariat. Cabinet ministers Aman Arora, Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Harbhajan Singh ETO, as well as several MLAs were also present.

Meanwhile, Laljit Singh Bhullar also assumed charge as minister of the newly assigned Rural Development and Panchayats Department at Vikas Bhawan, Mohali.