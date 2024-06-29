Khudian hands over job letters to youth

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

Punjab Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian handed over job letters to newly appointed two junior scale stenographers and three steno-typists in the Animal Husbandry Department here at his office on Friday.

Welcoming the newly inducted officials in the department, Khudian exhorted them to work diligently and with full honesty. He said that the state government is committed to ensure transparent and corruption-free governance to the people of the state and they should also follow this agenda enthusiastically while delivering services to the public. He also wished them all the best for the future.

Underlining the Punjab Government’s concerted efforts made to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state, he claimed that over 42,000 jobs have been provided to youth in the various government departments in two years after coming to power.

Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Dr Gursharan Jit Singh Bedi and other officials of the department were also present on the occasion.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurmeet Singh Khudian