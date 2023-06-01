Khudian new Agriculture Minister, Balkar given Local Govt charge

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 31

The stature of Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, considered the closest to Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann, was “downsized” in today’s reshuffle, with two new inductions and one removal from the Cabinet.

Balkar Singh and Gurmeet Singh Khudian were sworn in as Cabinet ministers by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Dhaliwal was divested of both his key departments of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Mann, raghav attend ceremony Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to Balkar Singh and Gurmeet Singh Khudian as Cabinet ministers in a brief ceremony at Raj Bhawan in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua conducted the proceedings of the ceremony with the Governor’s permission.

Taking away of key portfolios from Dhaliwal comes at a time when the government is all set to bring in a new agriculture policy in June and start a drive to free encroached upon panchayat land across the state from Thursday.

Dhaliwal is now left with just NRI Affairs and Administrative Reforms Departments. While newly inducted minister Khudian has been given the Agriculture Department, the Rural Development Department has been given to Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

Dhaliwal’s “downsizing” comes close on the heels of the “resignation” of another minister, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, late last night.

Interestingly, with elections to the SGPC round the corner, Nijjar, who is also head of the Chief Khalsa Diwan, could be asked to lead the party in the polls for the Sikh parliament against SAD.

While no reason has been cited by the party for the change in Dhaliwal’s portfolio, speculations are rife in the corridors of power over it.

Though party sources term it as “routine”, some say the reason for divesting Dhaliwal of the two charges could be some complaints made to Mann and the party top brass.

Others are speculating about the “growing stature” of the minister after freeing government land since last year may not be liked by his seniors.

Balkar got a berth in the Cabinet as a reward for helping the ruling party win the crucial Jalandhar parliamentary byelection. He has been given the all-important Local Government Department.

With elections to the local bodies due later this year, a lot of policy-making and management is done by the Local Government Department.

Khudian, considered a giant-slayer after defeating the late Parkash Singh Badal, has been given the Agriculture Department at a time the ruling party is busy consolidating rural votes for the zila parishad and panchayat elections also due this year. He gets the Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Food Processing Departments.

Meanwhile, Mines and Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has got the additional charge of Conservation of Land and Water, previously held by Nijjar. With today’s expansion, Punjab has 16 ministers, including the CM.