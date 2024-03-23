Khudian sure of victory in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 22

A week after being fielded by AAP from the Bathinda parliamentary constituency, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian today formally launched his election campaign. He held a workers’ meeting at Karamgarh village in his home turf Lambi.

Khudian told his supporters that he was expecting the lead of 15,000 to 20,000 votes from the Lambi segment and he would win the seat by a margin of around two lakh votes.

Khudian, son of former Faridkot MP Jagdev Singh Khudian, also felt sorry from his supporters that he could not consult them before taking the decision to contest the Lok Sabha poll.

“CM Bhagwant Mann had called me a month ago, lauded my functioning and hinted that I might be fielded from Bathinda. I told him the Cabinet berth was not important for me and I was more than satisfied by becoming an MLA from Lambi. Later, on March 14, MP Sandeep Pathak told me that the party has decided to field me from Bathinda,” said Khudian.

He added, “With the help of you all, I won the big fight of Lambi in 2022. We fought a guerilla war and achieved success. Our opponent used to say that he would win by a margin of 40,000 votes, but he lost with 11,396 votes. In my nine-month tenure as a minister, no one has raised a finger on my functioning. I expect the lead of 15,000-20,000 votes from Lambi. There are reports that I will win by a margin of 1.5-2 lakh votes.”

Despite naming anyone, Khudian slammed the BJP for misusing the Enforcement Directorate to arrest AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. He also remaind silent on the Congress, which he had served for nearly three decades in the past.

