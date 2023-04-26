Kidney Racket: Hospital director booked

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 25

The police have booked Dr Surinder Pal Singh Bedi, who is the clinical director of Indus International Hospital, Dera Bassi, in the alleged kidney sale case registered on March 18.

Dr Bedi is the chairperson of the transplant authorisation board. The board had cleared 33 cases of organ transplant at the private hospital in the last two years.

Dr Bedi and the hospital management have denied any wrongdoing in the case.

In another development, sources said the anaesthesiologist had not reported for work at the hospital for more than a week. The police visited his house recently, but the family remained tight-lipped over his whereabouts.

Already a hospital coordinator, Abhishek, and a purported middleman, Raj Narayan, have been arrested in the case.