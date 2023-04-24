Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 23

The Punjab Police have averted a possible target killing in Uttarakhand with the arrest of two persons associated with designated-terrorist Arsh Dala and gangster Sukha Duneke, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here today.

Those arrested were identified as Shimla Singh of Granghana village in Mansa and Harjeet Singh (alias Gora) of Bhadoliyanwali village in Fatehabad, Haryana.

The police seized three pistols, live cartridges and magazines and Rs 1.90 lakh in cash, which was provided for contract killing.

The DGP said officials of the Bathinda counter-intelligence wing and the Bathinda police laid a naka at Jassi Pauwali village in Bathinda and arrested Shimla Singh while he was going to meet his friend.

Shimla Singh revealed that Arsh Dala had assigned him a task to kill Kashipur-based businessman and asked him to meet his associate Sadhu Singh, who is currently lodged in Haldwani Jail, for logistic support.

He said Dala had sent Rs 7 lakh to Shimla Singh in two instalments (Rs 4 lakh and Rs 3 lakh) to do that job. Shimla Singh reportedly provided Rs 4 lakh to an unidentified person on the directions of Sukha Duneke, while Rs 3 lakh was given to Harjeet Singh (alias Gora) to arrange six weapons.