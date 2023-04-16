Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, April 15

The Punjab Police is banking on Army’s internal investigation in the Bathinda cantonment killings while insisting it is not an act of terrorism.

Three days after the incident, the police maintained that the killing of four jawans seem to be an insider’s job as no one was spotted entering or leaving the military station in the footage of the closed circuit television vision cameras (CCTVs).

Officials said a claim made by a terrorist organisation that it carried out the killings was false. “As per the investigation so far, there is no clue leading to any terrorist organisation. This is not pattern of a terror act. It seems to be an insider’s’ job,” said police officials.

Four jawans of the Medium Regiment of the Artillery were found dead in their bed in a barrack adjacent to the Officer’s Mess on April 12 morning. All four jawans had gunshot wounds on their bodies. It is suspected that the assailant (s) used a stolen Army INSAS rifle for killing jawans.

A day later, another jawan was found dead, allegedly due to accidental firing.

Reports say the weapon and cartridges were sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory for examination. But sources in the laboratory said no weapon was received for any such analysis.

Forensic scientists from the laboratory have yet to examine the crime site. Sources said a forensic team may be called to the military station on Monday.

Police officials said there seemed to be some link with the killing of four jawans and the mysterious death of another jawan by accidental firing at the same military station.

“This is an important aspect of the case. It cannot be a coincidence. The Army is looking into it. We are assisting them,” said a police official.

The claims of a guard on duty that he saw two persons with muffled faces carrying a rifle and an axe leaving the military station on April 12 early morning were also being verified. The police have already questioned residents and villagers around the military station for any clue regarding the killings but no lead has been found till now.