Kin of drug peddlers killed in shootout block Zira road

Ferozepur, January 10

Hundreds of protesters, including family members of alleged drug smugglers, who were killed in encounter yesterday evening, blocked the old Talwandi Bhai-Zira road today.

The protesters accused the STF of allegedly killing two youth in a ‘fake’ encounter. After the intervention of senior police officials, the dharna was lifted following which SSP Vivek Sheel Soni constituted a three- member SIT headed by SP Randhir Kumar along with Zira DSP Gurdip Singh and DSP (D) Balkar Singh to look into the facts.

Navinder Sandhu, a relative of Sandeep Singh, one of the deceased, said Sandeep was innocent. He said Sandeep had been booked earlier in a few cases but in the last six months he was engaged in farming.

Navinder demanded that cops should show CCTV footage of the shootout to unravel the truth.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against deceased Sandeep Singh, alias Soni, and Gurpreet Singh, alias Gora, besides Anmolpreet Singh, alias Mola, who is undergoing treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Government Medical College, Faridkot, under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 24, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Zira city police station.

According to information, the police also seized three pistols from the accused.

Earlier, the police had released a list of cases in which the trio had been involved. Sandeep had been booked in two cases at Kot Ise Khan under Sections 307, 336, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Special Cell in New Delhi.

Anmolpreet had been booked in four cases, including at the Dharamkot police station under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act, at the Moga police station under Sections 22 of the NDPS Act, at the Kot Ise Khan police station under Sections 307, 336, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act and at the Fatehgarh Panjtur police station under Sections 23, 148 and 149 of the IPC.

