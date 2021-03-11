Kin of Gidderbaha man facing beheading in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh plead for aid

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, May 10

Relatives of a 35-year-old man from Mallan village in Gidderbaha, who faces beheading in Saudi Arabia, are seeking financial assistance from public to save his life.

Notably, Balwinder Singh would be executed if he fails to pay Rs 2 crore blood money to a family there by May 15. Balwinder was held guilty of killing a Saudi Arabian national in 2013. He had gone to the Middle East in 2008.

Hardeep Singh, cousin of Balwinder, said, “There was a dispute between a Punjabi youth and Saudi Arabian national. Balwinder just intervened. As the Saudi resident tried to kill him with a knife, Balwinder hit him with a stick in self-defence. The man lost his life after four days of hospitalisation. Balwinder was first awarded imprisonment for seven years. Thereafter, the court told him to pay blood money of Rs 2 crore by November 8, 2021, to the deceased’s family or face beheading.”

Another cousin, Joginder Singh, said, “After Balwinder pleaded for some time to arrange money, he was given a deadline till May 15. We have collected around Rs 1.3 crore. Balwinder has also arranged Rs 40 lakh. Now, we are short of Rs 30 lakh.”

Hardeep said, “We appeal to the philanthropists and the state government to help us. Balwinder is lodged in Riyadh jail.”

Gurpreet Kaur, sarpanch, Dadu Mohalla Mallan, said, “The family is speaking truth. They do not have money or land to save the life of Balwinder. We will go to meet the Deputy Commissioner tomorrow in this regard.”