Kin of Muktsar man facing execution in Saudi Arabia collect Rs 2 crore blood money

Muktsar, May 14
The family of a 35-year-old man from Mallan village in Muktsar, who is facing execution in Saudi Arabia for killing a man in 2013, has finally arranged Rs 2 crore to save his life.
A court in Riyadh had asked Balwinder Singh to face execution or pay the blood money by May 15. Hardeep Singh, a cousin of Balwinder, said, “We have collected Rs 2 crore. The Khalsa Aid has given Rs 10 lakh. Besides, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has also assured to give Rs 5 lakh.
Now, we are facing issues in transferring the money to Saudi Arabia. We have approached Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to help us in sending the amount as just one day is left.”
