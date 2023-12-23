Kin of murdered youth protest, refuse to allow post-mortem

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 22

Demanding the arrest of all accused, the kin of 22-year-old Sumit Singh Brar of Rattewala village, who was allegedly shot dead by some of his estranged friends on Wednesday night, blocked the road outside the Sadar police station for nearly six hours today. The deceased's family refused to give their consent for a post-mortem.

The protest was suspended after a DSP assured them that the remaining accused would be arrested by Saturday morning.

The police arrested the main accused, Lovepreet Singh Chahal of Muktsar, yesterday.

The CCTV footage of the crime, which has gone viral on social media, shows that Sumit had intervened when the occupants of an SUV thrashed his friend, Ripanjot Singh of Jawahrewala village. Sumit and Ripanjot were shot at by the occupants of the SUV. Ripanjot is being treated at a city hospital.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Muktsar