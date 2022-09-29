Kin of Shaheed Bhagat Singh to unveil statue on Oct 4

Tribune News Service

Abohar, September 28

Prof Jagmohan Singh, nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, will on October 4 unveil a 6.6-ft tall, life-sized statue of the martyr at the renovated memorial on the old Tehsil Road here. It was initially developed in 1969 by the Labour Council.

The work of rejuvenation of the memorial is in the final stage. It had been undertaken by the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Social Forum. Unlike other chowks that have recently been renovated under Municipal Corporation’s project Kadam, no change has been made in the ground area of the memorial.