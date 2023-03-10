Kin refuse to cremate body of Canadian NRI stabbed to death at Hola Mohalla

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, March 9

The relatives of a 24-year-old NRI, who was stabbed to death in a brawl during the Hola Mohalla festival, have refused to cremate his body till the accused in the crime are arrested by the police. The deceased, identified as Pardeep Singh, alias Prince, was dressed as a Nihang Sikh at the time of the incident. Originally a resident of Gurdaspur, he had come from Canada.

Another youth from Nurpur Bedi was injured seriously in the incident and admitted to the PGI, Chandigarh.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Anandpur Sahib, Vivek Sheel Soni, had claimed that on March 5 evening, Pardeep clashed with Satbir Singh of Nurpur Bedi. While the left hand of Satbir was cut in the clash, the former stabbed Pradeep under the chest, he said.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media in which Pardeep was seen being attacked by a group of youths following which he collapsed on the spot.

Though the police have yet to identify the other accused, officials are mum over the reason behind the clash.

The relatives of the deceased, including his father Gurbaksh Singh and uncle Gurdial Singh, said parents of Sidhu Moosewala were waiting for justice even after nine months of his murder and they would not let the same happen in the case of their son.

The DSP, Anandpur Sahib, Ajay Singh, said the main accused in the incident had already been arrested and the others involved would also be nabbed soon.

