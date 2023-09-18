Kingpin of honey trap gang nabbed in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, September 17

The Jalalabad police have arrested Vikram Singh Sodhi, the alleged kingpin of a honey trap gang.

In his complaint to the police, one Bhagwan Singh had said that Praveen Rani, alias Ritu, had contacted him with a request to employ her son as truck driver with him, SP(D) Manjit Singh informed.

Ritu and her son reached Bhagwan’s farm house to talk about the job the next day, the complainant said. He was stripped naked and Vikram Singh Sodhi took his objectionable photos with Parveen and also made a video.

He alleged that the miscreants blackmailed him, demanded huge sums of money for not being implicated in a rape case.

