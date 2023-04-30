Kiratpur Sahib: 2 held for abetment to suicide

Our Correspondent

Kiratpur Sahib: AAP leader Kamikkar Singh Dhadi and Sarabjit Singh Bhatoli were arrested on Saturday for allegedly forcing a youth, Deepak Tandon, to end his life. Deepak, who had gone missing on April 20 night, had sent messages through his social media account to a few of his friends alleging that Koki Lala, Dhadi and Bhatoli were responsible for his death. Deepak’s body was found in a canal near Sirhind on April 25. TNS

Two arrested with firearms

Ferozepur: The police have arrested two men and recovered 20 gram of heroin, a country-made pistol and six rounds from them. The accused, Saraj Singh, alias Laddu, and Ranjit Singh, alias Bobby, were involved in smuggling of heroin and illegal weapons, said the police. They have been booked under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act at the Kulgarhi police station. OC

Woman dies by suicide

Ferozepur: The police have booked five persons after a woman, Kashmir Kaur (68), died by suicide at Betu Qadim village in Mamdot block. Kashmir Kaur had reportedly given Rs 20 lakh to Pratap Singh, Gurdev Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Kush Mehta and Love Mehta. They, however, did not return the money. This forced Kashmir Kaur to take poison and she died, said the police. OC

Gang of thieves busted

Abohar: With the arrest of Sandeep Nayak and Sapna, the police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang of thieves that was involved in about 20 theft incidents in recent times. On Wednesday night, they had stolen goods from seven shops. On the basis of the footage of CCTV cameras, the police nabbed the duo. OC

PO held after 25 years

Ferozepur: The police have arrested a proclaimed offender, Karan Singh, a resident of Lehar village in Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, who was residing in Mohali, after over 25 years. SSP Bhupinder Singh said he was wanted in a case registered at the city police station on January 27, 1997. He said the accused was declared a PO on February 10, 1998 and was arrested by in Ferozepur on Saturday.