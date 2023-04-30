 Kiratpur Sahib: 2 held for abetment to suicide : The Tribune India

In brief

Kiratpur Sahib: 2 held for abetment to suicide

Kiratpur Sahib: 2 held for abetment to suicide


Our Correspondent

Kiratpur Sahib: AAP leader Kamikkar Singh Dhadi and Sarabjit Singh Bhatoli were arrested on Saturday for allegedly forcing a youth, Deepak Tandon, to end his life. Deepak, who had gone missing on April 20 night, had sent messages through his social media account to a few of his friends alleging that Koki Lala, Dhadi and Bhatoli were responsible for his death. Deepak’s body was found in a canal near Sirhind on April 25. TNS

Two arrested with firearms

Ferozepur: The police have arrested two men and recovered 20 gram of heroin, a country-made pistol and six rounds from them. The accused, Saraj Singh, alias Laddu, and Ranjit Singh, alias Bobby, were involved in smuggling of heroin and illegal weapons, said the police. They have been booked under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act at the Kulgarhi police station. OC

Woman dies by suicide

Ferozepur: The police have booked five persons after a woman, Kashmir Kaur (68), died by suicide at Betu Qadim village in Mamdot block. Kashmir Kaur had reportedly given Rs 20 lakh to Pratap Singh, Gurdev Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Kush Mehta and Love Mehta. They, however, did not return the money. This forced Kashmir Kaur to take poison and she died, said the police. OC

Gang of thieves busted

Abohar: With the arrest of Sandeep Nayak and Sapna, the police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang of thieves that was involved in about 20 theft incidents in recent times. On Wednesday night, they had stolen goods from seven shops. On the basis of the footage of CCTV cameras, the police nabbed the duo. OC

PO held after 25 years

Ferozepur: The police have arrested a proclaimed offender, Karan Singh, a resident of Lehar village in Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, who was residing in Mohali, after over 25 years. SSP Bhupinder Singh said he was wanted in a case registered at the city police station on January 27, 1997. He said the accused was declared a PO on February 10, 1998 and was arrested by in Ferozepur on Saturday.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

14 denied boarding to Dubai flight at Amritsar Airport

2
Chandigarh

Panchkula women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

3
Nation

Wrestlers warn against using their platform for politics; defiant WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh says ready for probe but won't resign

4
Punjab

After tough childhood, twins from Punjab train together at OTA — one bags Sword of Honour, other to become officer soon

5
Punjab

Exemption in stamp duty charges: 9,111 registries done in Punjab on Friday

6
Diaspora

Former Apple employee Dhirendra Prasad sent to jail for stealing $17 million from company

7
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

8
Trending

Keep ‘encounter’ to the field: Punjab police’s terse reply to Lucknow Super Giants tweet after Kings lose IPL tie

9
Diaspora

H1B lottery system has resulted in abuse, fraud: US immigration services

10
Delhi

L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM's house

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

Won’t quit, will face probe: WFI chief

Won’t quit, will face probe: WFI chief

Says resigning will mean admitting guilt | Don’t use protest...

SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe

SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe

CJI Bench had ordered probe within 2 months

EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts

EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts

Jaishankar assails Pakistan for backing cross-border terrori...

UP court convicts gangster Ansari, MP brother in MLA murder case

UP court convicts gangster Ansari, MP brother in MLA murder case

Afzal Ansari set to lose LS membership

A first: 5 women inducted into Artillery

A first: 5 women inducted into Artillery

Three officers posted to units deployed along China | Two at...


Cities

View All

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

Kunal Manhas tops Amritsar dist with 99.98 percentile

VB yet to get assessment reports of ex-minister Soni’s properties

12 illegal constructions razed

75K litres of lahan seized in Tarn Taran

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

SHO of Panchkula women’s unit killed in Maharashtra accident

Rain likely for next five days in Chandigarh

‘Will go again, finish my speech at Oscars’: Guneet Monga

Rent defaulters in Chandigarh to face music

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 8

Woman killed, two children injured in Delhi house fire

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

Kapurthala procures 3.26 LMT wheat, breaks previous record

As campaigning picks up, bevy of leaders floods dist

Man stalks, harasses principal’s wife, held

Govt teacher held under POCSO Act

Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

JEE (Main): 30 from district score over 99 percentile

City has most accessible public transport

Remain cautious about entry of ‘anti-social’ elements, managers of religious places told

GADVASU holds free vax, deworming camp

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Thapar students showcase Punjab’s cultural heritage in Patiala

45 papers presented at Law University seminar in Patiala

38 students get course completion certificates

Students educated on disaster management