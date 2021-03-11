Gurkirat Kirpal replaces Malwinder Singh Jaggi as PR Secretary

Tribune News Service

Mansa, June 3

In important postings and transfers pertaining to the Public Relations Department, the government has posted 2001-batch IAS officer Gurkirat Kirpal as Secretary, Information and Public Relations, replacing 2005 IAS officer Malwinder Singh Jaggi, who has been posted as Secretary, PWD.

Kirpal will continue to hold the charge of Secretary, Food and Supplies. Kirpal was Secretary, Food and Supplies, in the previous Capt Amaridner Singh government. Sonali Giri, a 2009-batch IAS officer, has been posted as Director, Public Relations, in place of Sumit Jarangal.