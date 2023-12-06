KLF head Lakhbir Singh Rode dies of heart attack in Pakistan

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 5

Pakistan-based self-styled chief of the banned outfits Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and International Sikh Youth Federation Lakhbir Singh Rode (72) has died in Pakistan following a cardiac arrest.

A nephew of slain Damdami Taksal head Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Rode was listed as an ‘individual terrorist’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Rode’s brother and former Akal Takht Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode confirmed the development to The Tribune.

“We have been informed by his (Lakhbir’s) son, who lives in Canada, that his father died of a heart attack in Pakistan on December 2 and was cremated the next day over there. We have no confirmation about it as we could only believe the information we got from Pakistan,” Jasbir said.

However, BJP spokesperson RP Singh claimed on ‘X’ that Rode was not cremated but buried.

Jasbir said his brother had not been keeping well for the past fortnight. “He was diabetic and had recently undergone a bypass surgery,” Jasbir said.

Hailing from Rode village in Moga, Lakhbir Rode had initially fled to Dubai, but later moved to Pakistan. However, his family was in Canada.

In 2002, India had submitted a list of 20 terrorists demanding their extradition from Pakistan. Suspected to be operating from Lahore, Rode orchestrated the Khalistan Zindabad Force cell near India-Nepal border.

