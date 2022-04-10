Known for oratorical skills

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 9

Gidderbaha MLA Raja Warring started his political career as the Muktsar block chief of the Youth Congress in 2000. Riding on his oratorical skills, Warring went on to become a three-time Gidderbaha MLA.

Warring was made Muktsar district president of the Youth Congress in 2002. Once a follower of former MP Jagmeet Singh Brar, Warring served as the IYC spokesperson in 2005 and was elected Punjab Youth Congress vice-president in 2008, before being made the IYC general secretary in 2009. In 2014, hewas appointed as the IYC chief, the post he served for nearly nine years.

Will accomplish task I will accomplish the task of rejuvenating the party rank and file in the hour of crisis. I will reach out to every worker. I have successfully taken on the Badals and now it’s the turn of AAP. —Raja Warring, New PCC Chief

In the 2012 Assembly elections, he defeated then PPP chief Manpreet Singh Badal from Gidderbaha. In the 2017 and 2022 elections, he defeated SAD’s Hardeep Singh ‘Dimpy’ Dhillon.

In 2019, Warring contested the LS polls from Bathinda against SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal, but lost. In the Capt Amarinder government, he was one of the CM’s political advisers. However, when the Congress decided to change its CM face, Warring sided with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government, Warring served as the Transport Minister and took on the Badals.

Warring, who lost his parents in childhood, was brought up by maternal uncles. His grandfather was an SGPC member. Warring’s wife Amrita runs an NGO.