Kokernag warrior cremated with full military honours

Patiala, September 19
Pardeep Singh, 27-year-old soldier died while fighting insurgents in Kokernag of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was cremated with full military honours at Balamgarh village today.
The soldier was killed during an operation in which Commanding Officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak, DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat also died. Pardeep had gone missing and his body was found on Monday morning.
Villagers said Pardeep had paid a visit to the village in June. Born in 1996, Pardeep was enrolled in the Army in December 2015.
Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said his wife would be deputed as an assistant professor at Public College, Samana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert
Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...
Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill
We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...
Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?
Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party
Must set high goals, can't paint big pictures on small canvas: PM Modi
Says India ‘Vishwamitra’ in new global order