Kokernag warrior cremated with full military honours

Patiala, September 19

Pardeep Singh, 27-year-old soldier died while fighting insurgents in Kokernag of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was cremated with full military honours at Balamgarh village today.

The soldier was killed during an operation in which Commanding Officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak, DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat also died. Pardeep had gone missing and his body was found on Monday morning.

Villagers said Pardeep had paid a visit to the village in June. Born in 1996, Pardeep was enrolled in the Army in December 2015.

Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said his wife would be deputed as an assistant professor at Public College, Samana.

